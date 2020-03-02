Morgan Stanley Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $137.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.19. The company had a trading volume of 758,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,248. The company has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.57. Chevron has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.