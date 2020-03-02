Morgan Stanley Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $141.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.56.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,477. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,437,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.