Morgan Stanley Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $73.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Get State Street alerts:

STT traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.69. 1,692,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,302. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.