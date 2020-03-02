Morgan Stanley Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $60.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of USB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 684,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 221,520 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

