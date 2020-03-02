Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Purchases $2,248,500.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,120,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,687,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

