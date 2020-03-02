Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,289 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.23% of Morgan Stanley worth $191,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

