Morgan Stanley Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $87.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.64. 116,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,732. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 326,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,724 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $47,262,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

