Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Update

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $1,335,028.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,072,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,930,936.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.98, for a total value of $2,994,911.00. Insiders have sold a total of 120,675 shares of company stock valued at $18,697,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 252,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $146.90 on Monday. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average is $155.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.