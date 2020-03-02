Morpheus Labs (MITX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $165,164.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $165,164.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.