Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CAO Daniel G. Pekofske Sells 1,070 Shares

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.49. 1,509,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,564. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.30.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.