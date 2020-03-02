Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $43,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 238,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total transaction of $9,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,018 shares of company stock valued at $28,798,424 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $165.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

