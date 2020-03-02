Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,018 shares of company stock valued at $28,798,424. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $165.68 on Monday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

