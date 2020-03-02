Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its 200 day moving average is $170.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

