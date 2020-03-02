MTI Wireless Edge Limited (LON:MWE) Declares Dividend of $0.02

MTI Wireless Edge Limited (LON:MWE) announced a dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from MTI Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
MWE traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 33 ($0.43). 631,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,820. MTI Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 19.22 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 43 ($0.57). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
MTI Wireless Edge Company Profile
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military applications. The company operates through Antenna; Aerostat Operation; Water Control and Management; and RF and Microwave Representative and Consultation divisions. It provides sector, directional, and omni directional antennas for various broad and narrow band wireless applications; and train, vehicular, and indoor and DAS antennas, as well as mounting kits and integrated enclosures.
