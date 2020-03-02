MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Director Buys $16,540.00 in Stock

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Director David J. Anderson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.35 per share, with a total value of $16,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MTSC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.39. 195,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,287. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTSC shares. TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti decreased their target price on MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MTS Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in MTS Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MTS Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MTS Systems by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MTS Systems by 1,681.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.