MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 120,134 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 226.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,134 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

