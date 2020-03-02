MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 314,800 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1,840.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,800 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.16% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,304,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

