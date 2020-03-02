MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 36,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

