MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 80,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $55,440,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,026.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,701,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,605,000 after purchasing an additional 181,311 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.54. 3,779,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,207. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

