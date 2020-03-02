MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.11% of W. R. Berkley at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

