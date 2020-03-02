MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.23% of AGCO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AGCO by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 156,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 159,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 35,929 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AGCO by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 686,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,928. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

