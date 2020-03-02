MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,046,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.57. The stock has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

