MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Shares in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 231,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.46% of LogMeIn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in LogMeIn by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 997,651 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

LogMeIn stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $85.06. 964,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,977. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -293.31, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

