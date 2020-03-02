MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 17,564 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.92.

HD traded up $12.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,144,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.33. The stock has a market cap of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

