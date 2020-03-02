MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 189,100 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 281.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,100 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.23% of First American Financial worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 662,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.40. 1,280,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,364. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

