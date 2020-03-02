MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 657,898 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 774.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657,898 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,716,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.