MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.01. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

