MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after buying an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $42,452,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.05. 2,392,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,868. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In related news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

