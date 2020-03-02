MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 166,000 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,970,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after buying an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,791,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,121,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,520,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,483,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,801 shares of company stock worth $14,096,286. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.91. 2,880,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

