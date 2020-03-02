MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 420,211 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 420,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.07% of General Mills as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. 7,602,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

