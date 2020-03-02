MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 539,000 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 539,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 129,912 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,805,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,661,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 924,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,783,000 after buying an additional 109,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. 14,330,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,797,556. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,738. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

