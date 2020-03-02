MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,163 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 256,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 20,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $8.26 on Monday, reaching $163.00. 3,194,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $148.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

