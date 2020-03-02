MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 639,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,082,990 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

Shares of T stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.18. 68,403,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,830,708. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.