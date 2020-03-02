MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $166.07 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.