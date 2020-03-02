MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 146,538 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,379,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,513,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.03. 15,899,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,465,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

