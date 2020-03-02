MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.24% of Everest Re Group worth $27,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE stock traded up $10.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.16. 771,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,342. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $210.13 and a one year high of $294.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.89) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

