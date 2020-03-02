MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $14.98 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 387,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $25.64. 4,396,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

