MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $15.76 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 167,700 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

NYSE:BA traded up $14.16 on Monday, hitting $289.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,997,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.06, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.30. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $269.60 and a 52 week high of $444.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

