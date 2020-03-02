MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $21.22 Million Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,597 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.31% of WABCO worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in WABCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in WABCO by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in WABCO by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 602,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,604,000 after purchasing an additional 69,942 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in WABCO by 22.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,482,000 after purchasing an additional 80,445 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WABCO by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 310,751 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WABCO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

Shares of NYSE WBC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.73. 1,636,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,361. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.