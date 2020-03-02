MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $22.08 Million Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.17% of Arconic worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 813.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

ARNC traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,353,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

