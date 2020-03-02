MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $26.21 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 516,819 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.62. 8,357,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.