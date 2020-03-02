MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 270.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,870 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. WT Wealth Management raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $3.13 on Monday, reaching $93.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,042. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.20. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.