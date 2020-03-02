MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

NYSE MA traded up $16.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,678,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.22. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

