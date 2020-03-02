MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 236.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $8.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,154. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.