MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $13.94 Million in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,937,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,008,000 after buying an additional 260,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.78 on Monday, reaching $153.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,020,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,582. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

