MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $16.31 Million in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 758,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,310,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.41% of Alcoa as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 323.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 2,859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,647. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AA. ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

