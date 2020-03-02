MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $22.44 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,440,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.21% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 160,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $23.09. 7,149,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,596. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.