MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $28.19 Million in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 560,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 791,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 578,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $23,877,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,488,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

