MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $15.51 Million Investment in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.16% of Devon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,007,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

