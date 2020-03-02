MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $20.99 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,988,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.08% of Cintas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $55,047,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $16,512,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,282,000 after acquiring an additional 46,657 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $304.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.